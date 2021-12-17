Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 3,979 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $500.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

