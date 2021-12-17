SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

