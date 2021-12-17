SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires £39,780 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($52,570.37).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 214.90 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.65. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.63) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.13 ($4.68).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

