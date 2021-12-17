Stakenet Market Capitalization Achieves $16.21 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $107,910.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00279691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008267 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00151629 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,338,897 coins and its circulating supply is 122,799,859 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

