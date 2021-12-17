State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

