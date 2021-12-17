State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

HWM stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.