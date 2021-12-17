State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $105.30 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.