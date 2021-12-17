State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 244.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.