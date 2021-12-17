State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

