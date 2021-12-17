State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.47 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

