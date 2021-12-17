Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo Acquires 1,600 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo bought 1,600 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean D’angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Dean D’angelo bought 1,167 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,995.95.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,806. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

