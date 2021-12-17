Stephens Inc. AR Sells 450 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.