Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE:STL opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 58,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,070,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 149,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

