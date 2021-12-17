Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aqua Metals Put Options (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,996 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 172% compared to the average volume of 1,101 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AQMS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.42. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

