StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVAUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVAUF stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.