STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 142.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

