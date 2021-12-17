Strong Achieves Market Cap of $62.23 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $450.08 or 0.00969430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $62.23 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00053036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.64 or 0.08268008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00077293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.97 or 0.99856434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

