Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.43

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 6120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

