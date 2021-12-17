Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

AOS opened at $83.78 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.