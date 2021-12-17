Strs Ohio Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

