Strs Ohio Has $1.85 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

