Strs Ohio Sells 100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.92 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,088,029. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

