Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SPH opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $892.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $7,033,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,921,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

