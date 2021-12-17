Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.08) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Südzucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

SZU opened at €12.64 ($14.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.13. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($16.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.48.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

