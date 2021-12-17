Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.68 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Juniper Networks worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 99,317 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

