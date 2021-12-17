Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $956.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

