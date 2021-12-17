Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $956.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
