Sumo Group’s (SUMO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 513 ($6.78) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

LON SUMO opened at GBX 510 ($6.74) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.22. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 276 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 518 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market cap of £874.46 million and a P/E ratio of 392.31.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

