Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 610 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,444,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,190. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.