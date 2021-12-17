Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 610 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,444,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,190. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.