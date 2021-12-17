Super Zero Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $940,522.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and approximately $940,522.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.84 or 0.08363701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00074353 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,307,774 coins and its circulating supply is 337,297,184 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

