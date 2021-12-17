Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SEPGY stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Superdry has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

