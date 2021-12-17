Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce sales of $612.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.73 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 3.02.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

