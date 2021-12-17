Susan Sholtis Buys 4,750 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,960. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.