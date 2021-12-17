Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $320.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $262.96 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.