S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 116,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,712. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

