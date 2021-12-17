Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,553,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

