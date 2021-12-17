SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.88.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 83.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 875.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.