Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.24. Taboola.com shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 4,817 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

