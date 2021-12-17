Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.65.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.61 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.