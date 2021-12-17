Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 218,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth $173,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.84. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

