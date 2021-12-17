TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TASK. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

