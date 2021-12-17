TD Securities Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.62.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

