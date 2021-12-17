TD Securities Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$38.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE CFP traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.35. 214,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.22. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$21.92 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

