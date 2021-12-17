Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

