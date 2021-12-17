Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $143.42

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.42 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 99.35 ($1.31). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 568,709 shares trading hands.

TED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.97) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The company has a market cap of £184.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.72.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.