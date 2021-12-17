TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 10,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

