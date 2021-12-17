Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 150,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,049. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

