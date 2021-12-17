Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $56.79 on Friday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

