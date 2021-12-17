Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.