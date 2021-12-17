Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $399.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

