Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.5556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGSGY shares. Danske downgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DNB Markets raised Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

